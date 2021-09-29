Since the start of the school year, 12 Liverpool schools have been subjected to more stringent Covid procedures.

Since students returned to school at the beginning of the month, Liverpool Council records indicate that heightened restrictions have been required for seven primary schools and five secondary schools.

During the ten days leading up to September 22, nearly 700 students and staff at municipal schools tested positive for Covid-19.

Cases in secondary schools are continuing to climb, although infections in primary and special schools have plateaued, according to councillors.

In the event of a positive occurrence, schools are no longer obligated to isolate entire bubbles; instead, close contacts are asked to take a PCR test.

However, case levels are being closely monitored, and if large rises are detected, additional limits will be imposed.

The majority of the 12 schools that were subjected to the restrictions had lower-level controls in place.

However, after observing an increase in Covid instances, two senior schools have been placed under stricter “Stage 2” procedures.

Two elementary schools have now been able to entirely remove themselves from the controls.

In a report to the council’s education select committee, the schools are not named.

“Seven primary schools have had additional controls put in place in addition to their standard risk assessment for a two-week period since the start of term,” according to the study.

“The controls have been withdrawn from two schools that have finished this period. Two schools are expected to finish this time this week, and the controls will most likely be withdrawn. This week, steps were implemented at three schools.

“Since the end of the on-site testing, steps have been implemented at five secondary schools. Two schools have seen a big decrease in instances, one has seen a constant increase in cases, and two schools have seen an increase in cases, thus they have progressed to stage 2 of interventions.”

Another 12 schools have met with council staff to evaluate the possibility of implementing further regulations.

In the ten days leading up to September 22, 653 pupils tested positive for Covid-19. “The summary has come to an end.”