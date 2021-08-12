Since the start of the pandemic, there have been over 9,000 anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.

In 2020, there were 4,558 hate crimes documented, and 4,533 in 2021, according to the group. There have been allegations of Asian-Americans being mistreated when the virus was originally detected in Wuhan, China. President Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law in May, focusing specifically on the rise in violence against Asian Americans.

With social media campaigns and public protests, lawmakers and activists have fought back against hate crimes.

“Encouraging hate isn’t like a genie in a bottle that you can pull out and put back whenever you want,” said Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council and co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate.

“Too much is invested in preserving these belief systems to make them disappear,” Kulkarni added.

According to Kulkarni, as the economy improved, people had more public encounters and opportunity to attack, the most recent of which being the March shooting at a Korean spa in Atlanta.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of six Asian women.

Two-thirds of the occurrences reported were verbal harassment, which isn’t legally considered a hate crime, and one-third were violent physical attacks, according to the report. 63 percent of the occurrences were reported by women. Thirteen percent of the recorded occurrences occurred on the streets, while thirty percent occurred in businesses.

According to a recent US census poll, Asian-American households were twice as likely as white households to report they didn’t have enough food because they were terrified of being assaulted if they went outdoors.