Since the outbreak, the cultural nightlife sector has lost 86,000 employment.

According to recent figures, the cultural nightlife sector in the UK has lost about 86,000 employment since the pandemic began.

According to a recent analysis commissioned by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), which represents more than 1,200 members including nightclubs, pubs, and casinos, the pandemic and the limitations imposed since March have “devastated” the industry.

The discoveries, according to Michael Kill, chief executive of the NTIA, come at a critical time for the industry as it approaches the busy Christmas season.

He said it was critical that no new limitations, such as vaccination passports, be imposed on the industry, and he requested financial assistance from the Chancellor.

“It’s timely since the Scottish and Welsh governments are pushing ahead with haphazard vaccine passport proposals, and the UK Government refuses to rule out their use in England,” he said.

“Vaccine passports are being introduced at the worst possible time, endangering a sector critical to the economy’s revival.”

Live music, clubbing, and dance music, as well as events and festivals, are all part of cultural nightlife.

In 2019, the UK’s nightlife industry accounted for roughly 1.6 percent of GDP, or £36.4 billion, according to the NTIA.

The industry group has urged the government to support the industry in next month’s Budget by extending the present reduced VAT rate and vowing not to raise alcohol tariffs.

During the epidemic, hospitality businesses profited from a 5% VAT cut on food, soft drinks, lodging, theater tickets, and other products.

The tax rate was raised to 12.5 percent earlier this month as part of a strategy to reduce VAT to its previous rate of 20% by the beginning of May next year.

UKHospitality and other trade organizations have also called for the current VAT rate to be extended indefinitely to help the embattled hospitality sector in the Budget statement later this month.

“It is critical that the Chancellor use the upcoming Budget to strengthen this vulnerable sector,” Mr Kill said.

"It is critical that the Chancellor use the upcoming Budget to strengthen this vulnerable sector," Mr Kill said.

"We are urging him to extend the 12.5 percent VAT rate on hospitality until 2024, to include door sales in that reduced rate of VAT because the current system penalizes nightclubs that rely on door sales rather than selling tickets, and to ensure that nightclubs that rely on door sales rather than selling tickets are not penalized, and to ensure that nightclubs that rely on door sales are not penalized."

