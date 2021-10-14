Since the new law took effect, 60 percent of clients at a Louisiana abortion clinic have come from Texas, according to the clinic.

Following the implementation of the state’s most recent abortion law, a Louisiana abortion clinic has noticed a considerable increase in the percentage of clients from Texas.

The Texas law, which is considered one of the most restrictive abortion regulations in the country, went into force on September 1. It forbids abortion after a fetus’ heart activity is recognized, which normally happens about six weeks into a pregnancy. There are no exclusions for rape or incest conception.

Private persons can also sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion in Texas under the statute.

The Guttmacher Institute estimated that Texas accounted for roughly 6% of all abortions in the United States in 2017, and that around 1,000 women in the state sought abortions per week in 2021.

According to the Associated Press, abortion clinics in neighboring states have been inundated with clients from Texas seeking the procedure since the law went into force.

Many of the stories women reveal when they arrive at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, Louisiana, are distressing for the staff, according to Kathaleen Pittman, the clinic administrator.

Before the law, roughly 20% of their clientele were from Texas, and many of them lived near the Louisiana border, according to Pittman. Clients from Texas now account for 60% of their business, she claimed, and the woman travels hundreds of miles to see them, including from Austin and San Antonio.

For weeks, the law has been bouncing around from court to court. The Biden administration sought the courts to stop it once more on Monday. That effort came three days after a federal appeals court reinstated the rule following a scorching lower-court judgment last week that established a 48-hour window in which Texas abortion clinics scrambled to bring in patients again.

The anti-abortion campaign that propelled the law hopes to reach the United States Supreme Court, where abortion opponents hope that a conservative coalition led by President Donald Trump will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established the constitutional right to abortion.

