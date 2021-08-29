Since the limits were removed, a whopping 91 percent indicate mask wearing has decreased.

One of the most noticeable effects of the Covid epidemic has been the wearing of masks in public.

Unless they secured a medical exemption, people were required to wear a facial covering in all public places for a full year.

The fact that masks were no longer required in stores and public transportation was one among the most contentious aspects of the relaxation of all lockdown restrictions in England in July.

Instead, people were asked to use their common sense while deciding whether or not to wear one, with shops and others in charge of enforcing it.

The Washington Newsday wanted to know what you thought about wearing a mask now that the lockdown limitations have been relaxed.

It was discovered that 69 percent of those polled still wore a mask, with 17 percent saying “Sometimes, but not as much as I did.”

Shops or supermarkets (29 percent), followed by public transportation, were the venues where the majority of people still used masks (22 percent ).

However, a stunning 91 percent of respondents reported that people were now wearing fewer facial coverings than before the rules were repealed.

“Protecting myself and others” was the most popular reason for continuing to wear a mask, while 67 percent indicated they still kept their distance when out.

