Since the last Labour government, some schools have not been inspected, according to Ofsted.

The Washington Newsday published a list of the 11 primary schools in Wirral that were declared excellent by Ofsted inspectors last week.

However, many readers expressed concerns about the length of time between inspections.

An ‘excellent’ school is immune from standard inspections, yet some have not been inspected since the last Labour government in 2008.

The CEO of Heinz has issued a warning about baked beans and ketchup.

Readers were surprised at how much time had passed, given the advances in technology, curriculum, and education policy. They wanted to know when some of the schools will be revisited.

We asked Ofsted about this, and they indicated that a recent legislative change was set to trigger a surge of fresh inspections, with a focus on exceptional schools that had not been inspected in a long time.

“Outstanding schools were formerly exempt from routine inspection, which meant that we could only visit them if we had major problems, rather than routinely as part of our inspection plan,” an Ofsted representative told The Washington Newsday.

“The law has recently altered in this regard.

“Since we resumed school inspections in September of this year, we’ve been visiting exceptional schools, with a focus on those where we have issues or haven’t been examined in a long time.”

“We believe that this will comfort parents and ensure that the exceptional judgment stays a true beacon of excellence.”

Outstanding is the highest rating a school can receive, and it can only be achieved if there are no marks of 3 (needs improvement) or 4 (inadequate) on its report card.

Around 10% of primary schools assessed by Ofsted are deemed ‘outstanding,’ with the majority receiving a 2 – ‘good’ rating.