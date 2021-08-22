Since the first Match of the Day, Liverpool tv games have come a long way, with a five-goal thriller, a secret location, and the Anfield cat.

Liverpool defeated Arsenal 3-2 in the first ever game on BBC’s Match of the Day, which took place today at Anfield.

Fast forward to 2021, and Jurgen Klopp’s side’s home match against Burnley was one of five Premier League games out of ten broadcast live this weekend, with the presence of cameras having no effect on the demand for tickets in what was Anfield’s first capacity crowd in 18 months due to the global coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions.

Indeed, following the initial COVID-19-induced lockout, top-flight football resumed behind closed doors, all games were broadcast by one television network or another.

When the idea of introducing TV cameras inside grounds was still in its infancy 57 years ago, it was a completely different world.

By agreement with the Football League, who worried people would stay at home to watch it, the identity of the match was kept secret until 4pm (one hour after kick-off).

‘It’s not conceivable,’ Jurgen Klopp tells Kostas Tsimikas before of Liverpool’s match against Chelsea.

When Geoff Hurst completed his hat-trick in the final minute of extra time in the 1966 World Cup final to seal a 4-2 win for England over West Germany, nearly an hour of highlights of the game were shown with commentary by Walley Barnes and Kenneth Wolstenholme, the latter of whom would become famous for his now immortal lines: “Some people are on the pitch, they think it’s all over, it is now, it’s four.”

Match of the Day’s decision to visit Anfield to watch Bill Shankly’s League Champions begin their title defense proved to be a wise one, as the Reds and the Gunners produced a five-goal thriller.

On 11 minutes, Liverpool took the lead, with Jack Rowe of The Washington Newsday declaring: “It was a good goal, started and finished by Roger Hunt.”

“He hit it first time from near the penalty spot, and the ball dropped just inside the angle, leaving Jim Furnell (Arsenal’s former).”

“The summary comes to an end.”