Since the beginning of the year, almost 20,000 migrants have attempted to enter the UK in small boats.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 20,000 people have gotten into small boats and made the perilous journey across the English Channel to the United Kingdom, according to statistics.

456 persons attempted the crossing yesterday and were rescued or caught by UK officials (Tuesday).

According to figures provided by the PA news agency, 19,756 migrants had already arrived in the UK after navigating busy sea lanes in small boats from France. This is more than twice as much as the sum for the entire year of 2020.

The travel was described by Dan O’Mahoney, the Home Office’s Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, as “dangerous, unnecessary, and aided by violent criminal gangs profiteering from suffering.”

“We’re working with the French to prevent boats from leaving their coasts and to crack down on the crooks who are driving these crossings,” he continued.

343 persons were also banned from entering the UK by French police yesterday. It comes a week after it was suspected that some migrants had perished at sea while trying the voyage.

A small girl gripping the hand of a man as she was escorted away from the water was among the vast number of individuals observed being brought ashore in Dover on Monday.

Staff were seen dragging away a brightly colored dinghy painted with a tropical-style scene with images of parrots and flamingos during what witnesses described as a continual stream of arrivals – amid reasonably calm and sunny conditions at sea.

The English Channel is one of the world’s busiest maritime waterways. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, characterized an incident in which up to three persons are believed to be missing after attempting to cross from France to the UK in a dinghy as “appalling” and a “awful tragedy” last week.

On October 25, two men — both Somali nationals – were recovered off the Essex coast near Harwich, and the hunt for any remaining survivors has been suspended.