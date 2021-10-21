Since mid-September, 263 fully vaccinated Minnesota residents have died of COVID-19.

Since mid-September, an increasing number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been reported in Minnesota, according to state data.

Since Sept. 19, at least 263 completely vaccinated Minnesotans have died of COVID-19. According to data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, the figures represent 0.008% of the state’s 3,180,723 fully vaccinated residents.

45,827 completely vaccinated Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-September, accounting for 1.441 percent of the state’s vaccinated population. There have also been 2,178 breakthrough hospitalizations, according to health officials.

According to CBS Local, state health officials have identified 752,060 COVID-19 instances among the unprotected and vaccinated population, with 1,858 cases reported on Tuesday.

According to a report released on Oct. 14, Minnesota has recorded 8,379 overall coronavirus-related deaths since the outbreak began. Tuesday, health officials reported 32 more COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 8.3 percent as of Tuesday, indicating a possible downward trend in infection rates in the state.

On Wednesday, the number of known active cases fell to 18,153, the lowest level in three weeks. The percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 fell to 6.3 percent. According to a study by MPR News, while the figure is higher than the 5% threshold set by officials, it is at its lowest position since October 1.

Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 data comes as the state prepares to vaccinate children under the age of 12 in early November, when federal officials are anticipated to approve Pfizer-COVID-19 BioNTech’s vaccine for emergency use in children.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told the Star Tribune, “We’ve been working hard on planning for the provision of immunizations to 5- to 11-year-olds for some time.” “When the immunizations are approved, we’ll be ready to travel.” Since then, the state has immunized 50% of youngsters aged 12 to 15 and 56% of citizens aged 16 to 17. Minnesota has also unveiled a program that will give youth aged 12 to 17 a $200 Visa gift card and a chance to win a $100,000 college scholarship, according to Fox9.