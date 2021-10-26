Since March, the UK has had the highest daily Covid death toll.

Today, the UK recorded 263 deaths from covid, the biggest daily toll since March 3, when 487 people died.

According to the Mirror, another 40,954 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Infections are up 0.4 percent from seven days ago, with mortality up 7.8 percent.

The latest data, issued by the Department of Health this afternoon, come as the death toll in Britain for the whole pandemic continues to creep closer to the historic figure of 140,000.

According to statistics released on Tuesday, there were 43,738 new cases and 223 deaths.

Case growth has slowed in recent days, and it is presently up 2.2 percent from a week ago, a lower rate than in prior weeks.

However, since hospitalizations lag behind case increases, 6,730 people were admitted to UK hospitals with Covid in the previous week, jumping 20.1 percent from the previous week.

The government urges people to get Covid booster doses so that fewer people die or require hospital treatment after receiving both vaccines.

According to fresh numbers, the UK has received at least 6.1 million booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

However, the government is under pressure to do more, including implementing Covid’s ‘Plan B’ in England to fight rising instances.

In Plan B, mandatory masks for locations like stores and public transportation – as well as fines from the police – might be reinstated.

The government would also “provide clear instructions and messaging to the public and businesses, outlining the steps that they should take to handle the virus’s enhanced dangers,” and “consider asking people to work from home if they can, for a short amount of time.”

Meanwhile, certain places would be required to ask patrons for an NHS Covid card, which would only be valid for the vaccine portion. People would be unable to produce a negative test result. A consultation is under underway to determine which venues will be required to implement the scheme.

However, all nightclubs and other establishments open after 1 a.m. with alcohol, music, and dancing are included in the draft plans.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has stated that he wants to keep to Plan A and does not want to “see another lockdown.”

