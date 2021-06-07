Since March 25, the UK has had the greatest number of daily coronavirus cases.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, there were 6,238 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK, the highest single-day amount since March 25, according to government records.

Despite the fact that rising case numbers may be concerning, an investigation by the PA news agency shows that the majority of major hospital trusts in England continue to have no Covid-19 admissions on average.

However, a tiny number of virus hotspot trusts are exhibiting an increase in numbers, as specialists warn that the variety first seen