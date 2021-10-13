Since leaving the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have worked on a variety of projects.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined forces with an ethical investing firm, adding to their portfolio of more than ten enterprises, including Netflix and Spotify partnerships.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have worked as podcast hosts, television producers, authors, vaccination equity advocates, public speakers, and now bankers.

In March 2020, the pair completed their final royal obligations before relocating to California to pursue a new career as high-paid celebrities.

With their current responsibilities at investment firm Ethic announced Tuesday, they have committed to a fast-growing list of initiatives over the past year and a half.

Ethic’s Impact Partners

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan made an investment in the ethical finance firm, and they have now joined as impact partners.

The company stated that it wished to bring attention to the role of corporations in molding the lives of ordinary families.

According to The New York Times, Meghan said: “You don’t talk about investing in the world I come from, do you? You don’t have the financial means to invest. That sounds very posh.

“‘Don’t you wish there was a place where, if your beliefs were aligned like this, you could donate your money to the same sort of thing?’ my husband has been asking for years.”

Young people have largely driven growth in sustainable investment over the previous decade, with new ethical fund investments in the United States more than doubling to $51 billion between 2019 and 2020, according to the BBC.

“You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and pounds all over the world, you know, when it comes to brands they select and choose from,” Prince Harry remarked.

The firm stated: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, share many of our beliefs, and we suspect many of yours as well. That’s why we’re ecstatic that they’ve agreed to become impact partners with us.” Books Prince Harry is working on a book, which will be published by Penguin Random House at the end of next year.

In a statement issued in July, the Duke said: “I’m writing this as the man I’ve grown into, not the prince I was born to be. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and metaphorically, and my aim is that by telling my story—the highs and lows, the ups and downs—I’ll be able to inspire others to do the same. This is a condensed version of the information.