Since January, the number of job postings requiring employees to have the COVID vaccine has increased by 50 percent.

According to a research issued last week by a career-advice website, the number of job posts asking employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is 50 times more than the number listed as a necessity in January.

The vaccine requirements are anticipated to grow only if the Food and Drug Administration approves the COVID-19 vaccines for full usage, according to Laurie Monteforte of the website Ladders Inc. She claims that many firms have run out of incentives to get employees vaccinated, such as bonuses.

According to a survey conducted by Littler Mendelson, a workplace law company, 9 percent of businesses have already mandated vaccines for at least some of their employees. A further 12% intend to introduce some type of mandate in the near future.

Only 1% of the employers questioned by Littler Mendelson had immunization mandates in January.

Following the federal government’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, a flurry of commercial and public businesses, ranging from Walt Disney World and Chevron to CVS and a Michigan university, are forcing staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the number is just going to increase.

Coronavirus vaccines have been available in the United States for the past eight months thanks to an emergency license from the Food and Drug Administration. Because the vaccine had not yet received full FDA approval, several workers and unions objected to receiving it, and some employers were hesitant to demand it. On Monday, this occurred.

“The FDA judgment eliminates that possibility,” said Devjani Mishra, a Littler Mendelson attorney in New York. More employers will need immunizations for their employees, according to her and others in the business, legal, and health fields.

Walt Disney World secured an agreement with its unions shortly after the FDA took action, requiring all workers at its theme park in Orlando, Florida, to be vaccinated.

CVS announced that personnel who have direct contact with consumers will be required to get immunized. Chevron Corp. announced that some of its employees, including those who travel internationally, live abroad, or operate on its offshore installations in the Gulf of Mexico, will be required to get their COVID-19 shots.

Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, president of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, remarked, "We pushed 'go' when the FDA made that determination."