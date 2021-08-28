Since its opening, a new independent coffee shop has experienced a “tidal wave” of consumers.

A new Merseyside coffee shop that specializes in specialized drinks has already attracted a “tidal wave” of consumers.

Two Brothers Coffee, located off Barrow Street in the heart of St Helens town centre, debuted last weekend in the former Galloways location.

The firm, which has a magnificent white and wood interior, is the third endeavor for Haydock brothers Steve and Dave Jones.

The crew opened their first Two Brothers coffee shop in Altrincham four years ago, and have since expanded to include a shop and roastery in Warrington Market, as well as a coffee shop in St Helens.

Customers can enjoy a choice of pastries, bakes, and sandwiches in addition to excellent hot and cold drinks, matcha, beetroot, and turmeric lattes.

“There’s certainly a great appetite for coffee in St Helens,” manager Sean Lyall told The Washington Newsday.

“Within a mile of each other, there’s a Costa, a Starbucks, and a Nero in the town core. There’s a lot of demand for coffee, but there’s no specialty coffee here, and St Helens was one of the first places we explored.

“There appears to be a lot of investment going on with the inauguration of the Imperial Quarter, the new outdoor terrace space outside Cork and Dough, and other things the municipality has planned.”

“We offer specialized coffee that we roast ourselves, we have a roaster in Warrington, and we import coffee from around the world,” Sean explained.

“We have coffee from Columbia right now, and we’ve had coffee from Uganda, Ethiopia, and all over the world in the past.”

Two Brothers, the team’s third company, started with a single location in Altrincham four years ago and expanded to include a shop and roastery in Warrington Market at the end of the first lockdown last year.

Sean described the team as "humbled" to have progressed thus far, especially after growing the firm into two new sectors.