Since its debut six months ago, the £1.5 billion Covid business assistance fund has not paid out a dime.

Despite being announced six months ago, a £1.5 billion support fund for firms unable to gain tax relief during the pandemic has not handed out a single penny.

The government said in March that it would block more than 170,000 business rate appeals that used the epidemic as a rationale for adjusting property values retroactively.

The Treasury said that this would be replaced with a £1.5 billion fund for businesses that do not qualify for the business rates holiday for leisure, hospitality, and retail businesses.

However, due to parliamentary procedure, the financial package, which was meant to aid industries such as office operators, has made no payments to enterprises still reeling from the pandemic.

Ministers indicated last week that monies would not be distributed until the Bill received Royal Assent, but it still needs to go through a second reading in the House of Lords before moving on to the next step of approval.

The government said when it announced the funding pot in March that it would be “the quickest and fairest way of distributing support to businesses.”

It also stated at the time that it would be dispersed by local governments to assist individuals who had endured the most economic hardship, rather than based on property value declines.

According to real estate advisers Altus Group, English retail, leisure, and hospitality sectors have received more than £16 billion in business rates holidays and discounts since the start of the pandemic.

Despite the fact that over 430,000 offices were under a work from home instruction until July, when England switched to step 4 restrictions, the corporation said they had to pay its yearly property taxes of £7.89 billion in full.

“Not only has a single penny from a wholly inadequate scheme yet to be paid out, but tens of thousands of non-pandemic office rates appeals are being kicked into the long grass as resources are diverted to deal with the 2023 revaluation, forcing businesses to continue to suffer artificially high rates bills,” said Robert Hayton, UK president of the ratings advisory business.

Mr Hayton has encouraged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to declare stringent targets for the Valuation Office Agency to resolve the mounting backlog of appeals in his upcoming Autumn Budget address.