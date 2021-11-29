Since his return to Detroit, journalist Danny Fenster says the city has shown him a lot of love.

Danny Fenster, an American journalist who was just released from a Myanmar prison after nearly six months, said he felt a lot of love and admiration when he returned home to Detroit.

Fenster, the 37-year-old managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24. He was charged with distributing false or provocative material, contacting illegal organizations, and breaking visa requirements when he was apprehended.

He was condemned to 11 years in prison with hard labor just a week before his release. According to the Associated Press, Fenster is one of more than 100 journalists jailed in Myanmar since the country’s military coup in February.

Fenster was released on November 15 when former US diplomat Bill Richardson assisted in his release. The next day, he returned to the United States.

Fenster, who grew up in the Detroit suburb of Huntington Woods, participated in the annual “Menorah in the D” event in downtown Detroit this year to help light one of the eight Hanukkah candles that mark the beginning of the holiday.

Fenster told the Detroit News that he has been happy since returning home and that he was surprised at how big his bag had grown as he flew back. He further stated that, while he remains in communication with the Frontier Myanmar team, he is unsure of his next steps.

"It wasn't a topic I thought about before my publication and the timing of this event," Fenster, who is Jewish, told the Detroit Free Press. "But I believe there's that clear connection with bringing light to darkness in journalism." "The things I was detained for, being a part of a journalism outlet that's attempting to shine a light on a very dark dictatorship, seems to me to be obviously resonant." "I can't think of a greater community to come home to," Fenster said during a reception before the menorah lighting on Sunday. "And it's simply made an already fantastic, happy scenario even better. Back home in Detroit and metro Detroit, among the Jewish community and the wider community, I've received a lot of love and appreciation. It's been nothing short of wonderful." The ceremony was attended by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.