Since he was a teen, the killer thug has terrorized and tormented his victims.

Thomas Broadhurst pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Thomas Edmunds, 36, in Kirkby this week.

On Sunday, May 9th, he attacked Mr Edmunds during a late-night raid at the victim’s home on Clorain Road.

Mr Edmunds died the next morning in hospital from “asphyxiation,” according to a post-mortem study.

The facts of the tragic heist, in which two other males and a juvenile boy were involved, have yet to be revealed in court.

Broadhurst, 32, of Regal Road, Croxteth, has broken the law since the late 2000s, according to The Washington Newsday.

Animal cruelty and anti-social behavior brought the yob to the notice of police in north Liverpool.

Broadhurst was accused of encouraging dogs to fight in the street in Croxteth, according to The Washington Newsday in 2009.

He was given a two-year ASBO when he was 19, which meant he might face up to five years in prison if he let dogs cause mayhem again.

His actions had terrified residents in his neighborhood, according to Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, and he faced heavy penalties if he was discovered riding any motorbike, scrambler, or quad bike without being properly licensed and insured.

Broadhurst was also barred from interacting with certain listed individuals, entering portions of Croxteth, and causing harassment, alarm, or distress, according to the order, which was requested by Merseyside Police, Cobalt Housing, and Liverpool’s anti-social behaviour unit.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for racially aggravated wounding in January 2012. The details of this attack aren’t available to the public.

He was then found guilty of threatening to bite a police dog, flashing a Stanley knife in front of a gathering of youngsters, and unprovoked assault in January 2016.

On April 3, 2015, the then 26-year-old was seen with a blade in one hand and a golf club in the other in Sovereign Road, Croxteth.

He later approached a police officer without the knife and became abusive to the dog handler, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“He said ‘f*** you’ and ‘I,'” said prosecutor Robert Jones.

