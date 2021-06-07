Since early January, Covid-19 rates have been rising in more UK areas than at any other time.

According to recent research, Covid-19 case rates are increasing in more local areas across the UK than they have been since early January, with numbers growing in virtually all sections of north-west England, London, and Scotland.

The figures come as Health Secretary Matt Hancock hinted that policymakers at Westminster were ready to delaying the June 21 relaxation of limits in England, while the Scottish Government has put a halt to a relaxation of controls in central Scotland.

However, the growth in rates has not been matched by a constant increase of Covid-19 hospital cases, with the most recent data suggesting that patient numbers have risen.