Since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, the poorest families in Merseyside have lost £300 per year.

According to recent data, the poorest half of Merseyside had a greater average drop in disposable income than the rest of the country.

According to research conducted by the New Economics Foundation, the gap in disposable income between the richest and poorest has widened since Boris Johnson’s election victory in 2019.

The data shows a statewide pattern in which the poorest half of families have seen their disposable earnings reduced by £110 on average, while the highest 5% of families have experienced gains of more than £3,300.

After waking up from a covid coma, a ‘fun-loving’ mother of 10 dies.

The average increase in disposable income in Merseyside and the north west was only £80, with only the north east experiencing a decrease of less than £20.

However, in Merseyside and the north west, the poorest half of households have been hurt more than everywhere else in the UK.

In comparison to December 2019, they have lost nearly £300 in discretionary income on average.

Disposable real incomes in London have climbed by more than £600 per year over the same time period.

The extreme figures, according to Councillor Jane Corbett, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet member for finance, are due to rising food and fuel costs, as well as cuts in welfare payments for the most vulnerable.

According to the New Economics Foundation, economic protections in the UK during the epidemic have resulted in less help for the poorest on average.

“While programmes like furlough were successful in saving millions of jobs, individuals with less secure employment – such as those on fixed-term contracts and some in self-employment (even after self-employed income protection) – were more likely to fall through the cracks,” the think tank stated.

The data also revealed that working-class households have been struck far harder than those in other parts of the country.

Non-working households in Merseyside and the north west have seen their disposable household income drop by almost £250.

According to the New Economics Foundation’s calculations, single parents, 90 percent of whom are female, lost £753 in annual income during the previous two years.

This income drop was around 15 times that of London.

Councillor Jane Corbett, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Finance, told The Washington. “The summary has come to an end.”