Since Biden took office, the number of migrants in detention centers has increased by more than 55 percent.

According to data collected on October 1 by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, over 22,000 people are being held in ICE detention camps in the United States (TRAC). TRAC recorded over 14,000 on January 22, just after President Joe Biden entered office, which indicates a 55.9% increase.

TRAC stated in its research that over 17,000 (77%) of individuals detained were captured by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), while almost 5,000 (23%) were apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE is responsible for implementing immigration laws throughout the United States, with the goal of apprehending unlawful immigrants within the country, whereas CBP focuses on border enforcement. This suggests that the vast majority of those caught were apprehended while attempting to unlawfully enter the United States.

CBP has encountered nearly 1.6 million persons at the southwest land border since Biden inherited the presidency. From February to July, the number of contacts increased each month, reaching a high of approximately 214,000 encounters in July.

According to a recent research by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) and a coalition of other organizations, the number of Central Americans who expressed a desire to leave their native country has increased by 35 percent since the outbreak.

While the report claimed that no single factor can be blamed for the increase, it cited economic insecurity as one of the key drivers, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19, as people across the region confront food shortages. It also identified violence and environmental challenges related to climate change as intertwined causes that have made living conditions in the region intolerable for millions of people.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been tasked by the White House with leading the push to address these core problems in the aim of preventing further migration. The number of migrant interactions has decreased since Harris’ policy was announced in July. Despite the fact that the total number of crossings is still in the hundreds of thousands, Republicans have criticized the administration for what they consider to be a lack of action.

In mid-October, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas urged on ICE to stop raiding businesses, often involving hundreds of employees. This is a condensed version of the information.