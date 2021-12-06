Since August, employees of Afghanistan’s National Museum have been working as Taliban patrol grounds without pay.

The National Museum of Afghanistan has reopened, albeit with a volunteer staff, Taliban guards, and the occasional blackout.

Mohammad Fahim Rahimi, the director of the Kabul museum, told the Associated Press that the Taliban had permitted him and the museum’s workers to continue working, despite the fact that they have not been paid since August.

For the first time since the Taliban took control in mid-August, the museum reopened last week. According to the museum’s website, it was Afghanistan’s first museum, having opened in 1919. It contains items from the Stone Age.

The security has altered, according to Rahimi, with Taliban guards replacing the police who used to monitor the premises. According to the Associated Press, the museum receives 50 to 100 visitors per day.

Since its reopening, the museum has experienced frequent power disruptions, with the museum’s generator recently breaking down. To see artifacts in dark galleries, several people had to use their cellphone lights.

Despite the problems, a large number of Taliban members have visited the museum in the last week, with some expressing regret for the Taliban’s ransacking of the museum and destruction of artifacts in 2001.

According to the Associated Press, a Taliban member named Saifullah, a religious school teacher, believes the destruction was perpetrated by low-ranking militants acting without top-level authority.

“Generations can learn from this and previous experiences,” he remarked. “We have a long and illustrious history.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“This is from our ancient history, so we came to see it,” said Taliban fighter Mansoor Zulfiqar, a 29-year-old security guard at the Interior Ministry who is originally from Khost province in southeastern Afghanistan. He stated of his first visit to the museum, marveling at his country’s national heritage, “I’m extremely thrilled.”

Zulfiqar claimed he spent 12 years in Afghanistan’s largest jail, Pul-e-Charkhi, in Kabul. Someone informed him about the museum when he was there, and he dreamed of the day when the Taliban would control Afghanistan again and he would be able to visit it.

When Zulfiqar was a young kid in 2001, however, the Taliban destroyed the museum, breaking precious statues, particularly those deemed un-Islamic. One of them is the shards of a limestone statue thought to be of a ruler from the year. This is a condensed version of the information.