Since April, a terror suspect in Liverpool had been ‘purchasing parts for a bomb.’

The terrorist attack in Liverpool on Remembrance Sunday has been updated by counter-terrorism police.

It has now been established that Emad Al Swealmeen, who died in a cab after a bomb went off, was born in Iraq.

The 32-year-old also had spells of mental illness, according to detectives.

In a ‘brutal’ attack outside a park, a teen was stabbed many times.

They stated that his mental state in the days leading up to the explosion would be investigated.

However, Al-Swealmeen was not receiving treatment at the time of his death, according to Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the city’s specialty mental health services.

He was sectioned in 2015, according to reports.

On Remembrance Sunday, soon before 11 a.m., Al Swealmeen called a taxi from Rutland Avenue to the Crown Street hospital, where the device exploded.

He perished quickly, and the taxi driver, David Perry, was able to flee from the vehicle seconds after the explosion.

The 32-year-old allegedly lived on Sutcliffe Street and had lately rented out a residence on Rutland Avenue, according to police.

Al Swealmeen migrated to the UK from the Middle East several years ago and later converted to Christianity, according to sources.

Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott, Christian volunteers, stated they had temporarily taken him in to live with them in Liverpool.

“The investigation into the terrorist incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday 14 November continues,” Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said.

“The device that exploded in the cab has been removed, and line searches by expert officers will take place in the hospital today, possibly into tomorrow.”

“A post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted, and the cause of death was determined to be injuries incurred as a result of the fire and explosion.

“A complex picture is emerging regarding the device’s component components purchases; we know Al Swealmeen has rented the premises since April of this year, and we suspect pertinent purchases have been made at least since then.”

“We have finally located Al Swealmeen’s next of kin, who has informed us that he was born in.”

“The summary comes to an end.”