Since 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of hypocrisy about 21 private jets.

Since the start of 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly used at least 21 private jets, according to reports, making them “totally hypocritical,” according to an ex-UK government minister.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew home from their tour of New York last week in a Dassault Falcon 2000.

According to the newspaper, they campaigned for vaccine fairness at the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park on Saturday, but they also produced an estimated 17 tons of carbon.

It followed Prince Harry’s private jet flight home from a polo event in Aspen, Colorado, in August.

According to The Independent, following the event, the duke boarded a Gulfstream jet owned by friend and businessman Marc Ganzi.

During the ceremony, the prince pledged to donate $1.5 million to his own charity, Sentebale, which helps young people in Lesotho and Botswana who are living with HIV.

The couple was reportedly taken by private aircraft from Canada to Los Angeles when they first arrived in America in March 2020, according to The Daily Mail website.

According to the website, Tyler Perry’s private plane picked them up from Victoria International Airport at 7.35 a.m. on March 14, 2020, and dropped them off at Hollywood Burbank Airport just after 10 a.m.

According to research conducted by former government minister Norman Baker, the pair had taken 18 private jet travels in a 12-month period from January 2019 to January 2020.

That puts the total to 21, though the exact number could be more because it’s unclear whether they traveled private jets to New York and Aspen as well as private flights back.

“It’s simply hypocritical for Prince Harry or other members of the royal family to lecture people about climate change when they release more carbon than practically everyone else on the planet,” Baker, who wrote the royal book And What Do You Do?, told this website.

“Those who fly private aircraft are among the world’s top 1% of carbon emitters.

“Prince Harry should either stop using private jets or, if he insists on using them, he should stop lecturing people about climate change.

