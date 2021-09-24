Since 2018, Haitian migrants have had the lowest rate of asylum approvals in the United States.

According to an Associated Press investigation, Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States have had the lowest approval percentage among 84 groups for which data is available since 2018.

Only 4.62 percent of Haitian asylum applications were approved by the US between 2018 and 2021. The Dominican Republic has a comparable low proportion of 5.11 percent of asylum claimants. The Dominican Republic and Haiti share the island of Hispaniola.

In comparison, Latin American countries account for four of the top five asylum seekers in the United States, with acceptance rates ranging from 6.21 percent to 14.12 percent. El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, and Honduras are the countries in question.

“Black immigrants live at the crossroads of race and immigration and, for far too long, have slipped through the cracks of red tape and legal loopholes,” said Yoliswa Cele of the UndocuBlack Network, a nationwide advocacy group for undocumented Black people.

“Now, the world has witnessed for itself, thanks to films capturing abuses against Haitians at the border, that all migrants seeking a better destiny are not treated equally when skin color is involved.”

The photographs, which showed men on horseback with long reins corralling Haitian asylum applicants attempting to enter the United States from Mexico, sparked outrage. Many Haitians and Black Americans, on the other hand, see them as validation of a deeply held belief:

They claim that US immigration laws are anti-Black and have been for a long time.

They claim that the Border Patrol’s treatment of Haitian migrants is simply the latest example of discriminatory US policies and indignities encountered by Black people, inciting new outrage among Haitians, Black immigrant advocates, and civil rights leaders.

They cite data showing that Haitians and other Black migrants face structural barriers to legally entering or living in the United States, and that they frequently have disproportionate contact with the American criminal justice system, which can jeopardize their residency or hasten their deportation.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance’s legal director, Nicole Phillips, said racism has long been at the heart of the US government’s handling of Haitian immigration.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance's legal director, Nicole Phillips, said racism has long been at the heart of the US government's handling of Haitian immigration.

Phillips, whose organization is supporting Haitians in Texas, says the problem extends back to the early 1800s, when Haitian slaves revolted and won freedom from France, and has persisted throughout the United States' history.