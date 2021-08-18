Since 2015, Afghans have made up the second-largest group of people seeking asylum in the EU.

According to the Associated Press, Afghans are the second-largest group to apply for asylum in the European Union since 2015, with over 570,000 applicants.

Afghan asylum applications have increased by around 30% after the United States announced its army withdrawal from Afghanistan in February. In May, the EU’s asylum office received over 4,648 applications, with over half of them being successful.

“It is critical that we assist these people in Afghanistan in returning to their homes as soon as possible,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson stated. “We also need to assist and support Afghans as well as the surrounding countries in the region.”

“It is no longer possible to send individuals back to Afghanistan. In a video message, Johansson stated, “It’s not safe.”

She warned that Europe “should not wait until people stand at our external border” after a videoconference with EU interior ministers. Prior to that, we must assist them. It’s also critical that we assist people who are facing imminent danger in resettling in EU member states.”

The arrival of more than a million refugees, largely from Syria and Iraq, in 2015 prompted one of the EU’s worst crises, as countries squabbled over how to effectively manage the inflow. Today, there is still infighting, and a new influx of Afghan migrants is expected to worsen tensions.

Austria’s interior minister called for the construction of “deportation facilities” in Afghanistan’s neighboring nations on Wednesday.

“Even in the midst of a crisis like Afghanistan’s, it’s critical to maintain the rule of law and credibility. And it should be feasible to deport particularly aggressive asylum seekers,” stated Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. “KEEPING THE MAJORITY OF THE PEOPLE IN THE REGION MUST BE OUR GOAL.”

The United Nations’ refugee agency has asked for a halt to the deportation of Afghan citizens, including asylum applicants whose claims have been denied. Overburdened neighboring countries are likewise a possibility.

“It would not be right to forcefully return Afghan citizens or former habitual residents to countries in the region, given that countries such as Iran and Pakistan have generously hosted them for decades,” the UNHCR added. This is a condensed version of the information.