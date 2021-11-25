Simon Gregson’s net worth, family life, and mental health battle on I’m A Celebrity.

As part of this year’s version of I’m a Celebrity, Simon Gregson is switching the cobblestones for the castle.

The 47-year-old is most known for his role in Coronation Street as Steve McDonald, which he has portrayed for over three decades.

Simon was born and raised in Stockport, Greater Manchester, and first appeared on Corrie in 1989.

Richard Madeley gives a statement following his departure from I’m A Celebrity.

For his work on the cobbles, he has received a number of soap awards, including one in 2019 for Best On-Screen Partnership with actress Kate Ford, who plays Tracy McDonald.

Simon’s net worth is estimated to be at £1 million.

For his part on Coronation Street, the soap actor is said to earn roughly £150,000 a year.

Since 2010, Simon has been married to long-term companion Emma Gleave, and the couple has three children together, Alfie, Henry, and Harry.

The family lives in a house built in the 1930s near Wilmslow, Cheshire.

What Simon’s wife Emma works for a living is unknown.

According to the MEN, Simon previously stated that he and Emma had 11 miscarriages, one of which occurred at 21 weeks and four days.

Following his on-screen drama, in which his ex-wife Michelle, played by actress Kym Marsh, lost their infant son Ruairi at 23 weeks, he communicated the devastating news.

“Me and Emma had lost children, the first one 21 weeks and four days,” Simon remarked at the time.

“As a bloke witnessing all of this, you feel absolutely powerless.” Your wife, who carried the baby and now gave birth to it, and then there’s all the other stuff that comes with being a human being, like chemical reactions, everything that happens in your brain, and hormones.

“The guy is utterly helpless there.” What else can he do but support?” Simon has already spoken out about his earlier struggles with anxiety and how he found therapy.

“It’s a hidden, dreadful emotion,” Simon explained, “but it’s treatable and controlled with the correct help.” Tablets have varied effects on different people; mine worked in conjunction with counseling.

“You have to find the one that is right for you.” Enjoy, hug, and love each other because life is complicated.” The Coronation, as it is known. “The summary has come to an end.”