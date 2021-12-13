Simon Gregson, the runner-up on I’m A Celeb, was’still inebriated’ during his interview on This Morning.

Simon Gregson of Coronation Street came in second place in Tuesday night’s finale of I’m a Celebrity… I’m trying to get out of here.

After a night of celebrating, he went on ITV’s This Morning to speak with broadcasters Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson about his time in Gwrych Castle.

He appeared to be slurring some words, rambling a bit, and being somewhat amusing during the interview, prompting many to conclude that he had gone a little too heavy on the celebrations previous night and was still feeling the affects.

“I haven’t seen the kids and Emma for like a month,” Simon stated during one segment of the conversation, referring to his wife and children.

As he said, he fumbled over his words: “I was able to reclaim… you know… my phone. It’s like being incarcerated, and they’ve arrived.” The soap star then said, “Weirdos!” while looking away from the camera. “I got my phone and I was permitted to err…” he said calmly before glancing away from the camera and saying, “love you!” Viewers of the show speculated that he was “still inebriated” as they expressed their opinions on Twitter.

Mel stated, ” “One of the finest interviews yet on #ThisMorning. Simon is fantastic. It’s likely they’ve been partying all night.” “@simongregson123 is still intoxicated, he’s funny #ThisMorning,” Sarah wrote. Another person commented: “Isn’t Simon still a little tipsy? Looking a little scruffy and rambling on.” “I know my boundaries,” Amanda adds of Simon Gregson, who is still buzzed from his # ThisMorning interview.