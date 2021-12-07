Simon Gregson of Coronation Street poses in a ‘too hot to handle’ shot.

As part of the soap’s interactive advent calendar, Steve McDonald’s character Simon Gregson has been photographed.

Simon, as Steve, is pictured in a red scarf, trilby hat, and with some strategically placed snowballs on the soap’s official Instagram account.

Joe Duttine, who plays Tim Metcalfe, wore a ridiculous elf hat in a previous post, while Summer Spellman actress Harriet Bibby told a stupid Christmas joke in a previous post.

The Day of Coronation Street Simon as Steve McDonald was pictured in his legendary private rental automobile in the seventh post.

Soap executives captioned the photo, saying: “It’s a snow joke, of course! The advent calendar for today might be too hot to handle!” Fans of the show were evidently amused by the post, with several responding in the comments section.

“I can’t unsee this,” Instagram user jacquelinerooneyart wrote with a crying-laughing emoji.

sukilon2019 commented: “This is fantastic. Simon/Steve is an Iconic Corrie Character.” “Coronation Street, I’m overwhelmed,” incog cheeto stated. “Haha Steve, what a doll,” franceshanlon remarked.

Simon is presently competing in the current season of I’m A Celebrity… I need to get out of here.

Since joining the camp late and with EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, he has won over fans with his sense of comedy.