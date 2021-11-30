Similar questions were asked by potential jurors in the Kim Potter trial as they were in the Chauvin case.

Many of the questions posed to potential jurors in Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, were similar to those posed to prospective jurors in Derek Chauvin’s trial in the killing of George Floyd.

As jury selection begins on Tuesday, potential jurors will be asked about their views on policing, protests, and the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements.

According to the Associated Press, the questionnaire was sent to a group of approximately 200 potential jurors. Some of the questions are similar to those posed to potential jurors during Chauvin’s murder trial.

The candidates were asked about their knowledge of the Potter case and if they had a positive or negative impression of her and the guy Potter killed, Daunte Wright.

They were also questioned if they or their friends or relatives had participated “in any of the policing-related rallies or marches held in the Twin Cities area in the recent two years.” If they did, they were next questioned if they were carrying a sign and what it said. Potential jurors were asked if they or anyone they knew had been hurt or had property damage as a result of the protests.

The potential jurors were asked if they thought any of the demonstrations had had a beneficial or bad impact on the community. They were asked if they or close friends or relatives “ever helped support or advocate for police reform” or if they “ever helped support or argued against police reform.” A question on supporting police defunding was also included on the survey.

Judge Regina Chu of Hennepin County has set a six-day deadline for jury selection. The date for her opening remarks has been set for Dec. 8.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On April 11, Potter shot Wright as he attempted to flee a traffic stop, at a time when Chauvin’s trial was underway and tensions in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area were already high. Wright’s death spurred a series of protests in Brooklyn Center over several nights, bringing back terrible memories of the sometimes violent upheaval that erupted after Floyd’s death in May 2020.

Potter's defense team has the ability to reject up to five jurors without giving a reason, compared to the prosecution's three, which is the Minnesota standard.