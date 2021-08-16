Silver Alert Issued For 11-Month-Old Indiana Baby Missing Mercedes Lain

In connection with the disappearance of an 11-month-old girl, Indiana police have issued a statewide Silver Alert.

On Thursday night, Mercedes Lain was last seen with a 37-year-old man named Justin Lee Miller. According to the Plymouth Police Department, the infant is believed to be in grave danger and may require medical treatment.

Lain is described as a Caucasian woman with blonde hair and blue eyes who stands two feet tall and weighs 19 pounds. Miller was described as a Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. According to CBS News, he was last seen driving a blue 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Indiana license plate BOT126.

Lain was last seen in Plymouth, Indiana, some 123 miles north of Indianapolis. It wasn’t clear whether the baby and Miller were linked.

When the youngster went missing, it was also unclear who was caring for her.

Police are urging anyone with knowledge regarding the baby’s whereabouts to contact them. The Plymouth Police Department can be reached at 574-936-2126 or by dialing 911.

According to the Indiana government’s website, a Silver Alert is issued if the person is a missing endangered adult, missing endangered kid, high risk missing person, or has a mental handicap confirmed by a reliable medical authority.

