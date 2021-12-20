Silicon Valley’s Tiny Houses Are A Step Towards Addressing Its Homelessness Crisis.

In Silicon Valley, a local philanthropic organization has built a tiny house community to support people in need of housing.

The “Casitas de Esperanza” project was organized by Amigos de Guadalupe and is part of a broader project in Santa Clara County called “Roadmap for Ending Homelessness,” which was unveiled in 2020 and has a goal of ending homelessness by 2025.

“One of the great moral issues we have is resolving this crisis. It will need a significant amount of effort, new collaborations, and even more innovative strategies—and it will necessitate the participation of the entire community,” according to a project news release.

“Every member of our community deserves a safe and secure home, and it is up to us to make that vision a reality.”

Around 10,000 persons are projected to be homeless in Silicon Valley, with a total of 161,548 homeless people across California.

The small house neighborhood consists of 25 dwellings erected on the site of the old San Jose City Hall. Approximately 62 people, including 40 children, are being accommodated there on a temporary basis. Families can stay at Casitas de Esperanza for up to 120 days or until they find permanent home.

“We were living in our car before we came here,” Alexandria Urrea, a woman who lives in the settlement, told NBC News. “Well, that wasn’t going to work out.” We wouldn’t have someplace to go if they hadn’t called us.” According to Zillow, the median property price in Santa Clara County is roughly $1.5 million. As a result, many employed people have been left with little choice but to become homeless, as rent prices are also too exorbitant for people who work full-time.

“Even with the minimum wage, if you’re working a full-time job, and you’re making $15 an hour, but the house you’re living in is $2,400,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said during a news conference in November.

“There’s no way to close the gap.” So, one of the things we’ve noticed in our neighborhood with regard to homelessness is that we have a lot of working-class people who are homeless.”