‘Significant injury or death’ could have resulted from a bomb containing ball bearings.

Ball bearings in the device that exploded outside the Women’s Hospital might have functioned as shrapnel and caused “severe harm or death.”

Counter-terror police are still investigating how and why it exploded, but they believe it was set off when the taxi carrying Emad Al Swealmeen came to a halt.

Investigators discovered that the 32-year-Improvised old’s Explosive Device was manufactured, with supplies purchased over a period of months and under a variety of aliases.

A bomb disposal crew has returned to the Liverpool street that is at the center of a terror inquiry.

Counter Terrorism Police North West provided further information about their findings thus far as they continue to investigate Al Swealmeen’s motives and objectives when he planted his explosives in the cab driven by David Perry on Sunday morning.

“Although there is more scientific work to be done on the gadget to establish what built it up, we have learned a tremendous deal over the previous five days,” Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said.

“It was created with homemade explosive and had shrapnel in the form of ball bearings attached to it.”

“We believe it would have caused substantial injury or death if it had detonated in different conditions.”

“We still don’t know how or why the device exploded when it did, but we’re not ruling out the potential that it was wholly unintended, and that the ignition was sparked by the vehicle’s movement or stopping.”

Al Swealmeen is suspected of scheming for at least seven months, with authorities tracing the purchase of bomb-making materials back to April 2021, about the time he started renting a flat on Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park.

There were “significant goods” discovered there, as well as at his Kensington address on Sutcliffe Street.

Al Swealmeen, an Iraqi national, is known to have used several aliases, including Enzo Almeni.

Other fictitious identities are also being investigated, according to ACC Jackson.

“We’re spending a lot of effort trying to figure out how the purchases for the ingredients to create the device were made,” he said.

“This is complex because Al Swealmeen’s transactions have spanned several months.”

