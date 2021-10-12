Sidney Powell claims that all votes are sent to a secret server where they can be manipulated.

All votes in elections that use voting machines are transmitted to a hidden server where anybody can alter them, according to Sidney Powell, a voter fraud conspiracy theorist and former attorney for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

In an interview with The Ledger Report, Powell said, “What I think truly needs to be revealed is that there is a private server that all the votes go to where they manipulate the crap out of it.” Her interview focused on her oft-repeated and unfounded assertions that voting technology helped former President Donald Trump “steal” the 2020 presidential election.

“We need to know where their servers are and what they’re doing with them,” she continued, “and we need data from them and data from the machines.” “However, they’re working as quickly as they can, anywhere they can, right now, to fully overhaul the machines with new software that erases everything that exposes what they did.” Sidney Powell claims that there is a hidden server that stores all of the votes so that they may be manipulated. pic.twitter.com/1xwlrsoQzn October 11, 2021 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) Graham Ledger, a political commentator for the far-right One America News Network, hosts The Ledger Report, an internet show.

Powell said during her interview with The Star-Ledger that the US Army had given a grant to a New Jersey institution to build an algorithm that would weigh votes to assist predict election outcomes.

She also claimed that the Pentagon and the National Institutes of Health had a patent “to introduce phony voter identifications and votes into our voting system and allow remote access enough central server,” according to her.

“What we have now is a prescription for calamity,” Powell stated.

Powell is currently being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion in a slander dispute. She said that dishonest election officials, including Republicans, switched Trump ballots to Biden votes using the company’s voting technology.

Powell went on the right-wing conservative network Newsmax on November 21, claiming to have proof that 7 million votes were fraudulently cast in Biden’s favor. She also accused top Republican election officials in Georgia of taking bribes to take part in the alleged vote-switch plan.

