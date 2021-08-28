Side effects of the Pfizer jab on Covid susceptible children aged 12-15 are described as “mainly low or moderate.”

According to a limited research, side effects with the Pfizer vaccination in youngsters aged 12 to 15 who were considered sensitive to Covid-19 infection were usually mild or moderate.

Researchers in Bristol studied 27 youngsters whose parents had noted any negative effects following the vaccination.

All of the young people experienced mild to moderate adverse effects, with the exception of one who had “severe weariness and severe discomfort paired with increasing agitation.”

However, experts say the study’s modest size and scope prevent it from drawing any conclusions about rare adverse effects or informing the discussion about vaccinations for healthy younger teens.

A coronavirus vaccination is currently available to children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to Covid or who live with adults who are at heightened risk of serious illness from the virus.

Some have called for the rollout to be extended to all healthy 12 to 15-year-olds, especially since the return of schools is projected to result in an increase in illnesses.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has not recommended that the rollout be expanded to this age range, but the NHS in England is apparently preparing to do so if the decision is made.

The youngsters in the study all had significant neurodisabilities, were prone to repeated respiratory infections, and spent time in residential care.

One family experienced a change in seizure type, but this was rectified a week following the immunization, according to the researchers.

A slight rash, headache, diarrhoea, supposed sore throat, neck pain, difficulty sleeping, and low blood sugars were all reported by six of the youngsters after their first dose.

According to the study, which will be published in the Archives of Disease in Childhood, all of these symptoms disappeared within 72 hours.

After the second dose, five of the children experienced diarrhoea, vomiting, armpit swelling, and mouth blisters.

Fever was more common in children than in adults, according to the study, with 13% of youngsters having a temperature higher than 38C compared to 4% of persons aged 16 to 55.

Other adverse occurrences that were recorded were all resolved within a. “The summary has come to an end.”