Side effects from Pfizer and Moderna booster injections are common.

Boris Johnson has set a new deadline of the end of the month for all adults over the age of 18 to receive their booster shot.

The adjustment to the vaccine rollout was announced by the Prime Minister as the UK strives to slow the spread of the Omicron type.

On Wednesday, the UK saw its largest day number of coronavirus cases ever, with 78,610 new cases confirmed – and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned that more records would be broken.

In the same press conference, the Prime Minister pushed people to get their booster shots, claiming that a “great national fightback” against Omicron had begun.

According to the Manchester Evening News, millions of people are now eligible for their booster, and the bulk of them will receive a shot of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, sometimes known as Spikevax.

Both booster shots, like other vaccinations, may have adverse effects ranging from common but minor to rare but severe.

According to the government’s official website, we’ve compiled a list of the adverse effects and how common they are.

Pain, swelling, and bruising are among of the side effects of the Pfizer booster jabinjection site.

tiredness

headache

diarrhoeafeverredness at injection sitemuscle painchillsjoint paindiarrhoeafeverredness at injection site

nauseavomitingen

lymph nodes that are enlarged

arm ache feeling sick

injection location for insomnia itching Symptoms of an allergic reaction include a rash or itching. a sensation of weakness or a lack of energy/sleepiness reduced appetite sweating excessively sweating during night transient drooping of one side of the face Hives or facial swelling are examples of allergic reactions. an allergic reaction that is extreme a heart inflammatory condition (myocarditis or pericarditis) Swelling of the faceSwelling of the vaccinated limbs (swelling of the face may occur in patients who have had facial dermatological fillers) The Moderna booster shot has some side effects. Swelling and soreness of the underarm glands on the injection site's side Headache NauseaVomiting Muscle aches, joint aches, and stiffness are all symptoms of arthritis. Swelling or pain at the injection site I'm quite exhausted. ChillsFeverDiarrhoea Rash At the injection site, there may be a rash, redness, or hives (some of which may occur at a median of 4 to 11 days after the injection) The injection site is irritated. Bell's palsy is a temporary one-sided facial drooping. Angioedema (swelling of the face) (Swelling of the face may occur in patients who have had facial cosmetic injections.) Dizziness Reduced sensitivity to touch or sensation Severe allergic responses with difficulty breathing (anaphylaxis) Immune system response to increased sensitivity or intolerance.