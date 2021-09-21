Shows to Announce the Birth of a Child The Royal Family Has Moved On From the Dark Traditions that were blamed for Charles and Diana’s deaths.

The Queen’s granddaughter has demonstrated how far the royal family has progressed since Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s tumultuous marriage, which ended in 1992 with a separation and final divorce in 1996, was blamed on a custom.

When they married in 1981, the Prince of Wales was 12 years older than his bride, yet the princess subsequently stated the relationship was “hell from day one.”

However, Charles’ options were limited at the time because he was expected to marry an aristocratic virgin.

By the time the wedding took place in 1981, it had been 20 years since the swinging sixties had brought a sexual revolution to the United Kingdom.

According to audio recorded speech coaching sessions revealed the documentary Diana: In Her Own Words, Charles struck a contract with Prince Philip that if the relationship did not work out, he could return to Camilla after five years.

The royal family’s princely generation was plagued by divorce, with three of the queen’s four children opting out of their marriages.

Princess Beatrice has opted to take on the role of stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son.

As she announced the arrival of her newborn girl, the queen’s granddaughter made sure to mention Christopher Woolf, who was born in 2016.

She would have risked news articles claiming she had become a first-time mother, compromising her current role with her stepson if she hadn’t.

The heartfelt tribute reveals a level of ease with the delicate nature of modern love that must have appeared unfathomable for the royal family in 1981.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are thrilled to announce the safe delivery of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” according to the official Buckingham Palace announcement.

“The infant is 6 pounds and 2 ounces in weight.

“The grandparents and great-grandparents of the new baby have all been notified and are overjoyed. The family want to express their gratitude to the entire hospital staff for their excellent treatment.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are doing well, and the pair is looking forward to introducing their baby to Christopher Woolf, her older brother.”

Princess Beatrice posted the following on her official Twitter account: