Shows from the BBC, Sky, and Channel 4 are being recorded in Liverpool.

Outside of London, Liverpool is the second most filmed city in the UK, and it’s simple to see why.

This week, the city welcomed a significant new film and television studio, bringing it one step closer to its goal of becoming the ‘Hollywood of the North.’

The Depot is made up of two purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft sound-proofed film and TV production units that are expected to offer Liverpool the entire package for film and TV producers, bringing millions of pounds into the local economy.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, Liverpool has recently had its busiest season for film and television production.

In recent weeks, Channel 4, Sky, and the BBC have all been in the city filming upcoming programmes with their casts and crews.

Here are some of the current TV series being shot in Liverpool:

For the filming of The Curse, Liverpool city centre was recently transformed into 1980s London.

In September, the area surrounding Ormond Street, Old Hall Street, and Bixteth Street was altered for a Channel 4 show.

Residents in these locations received a notice through the mail informing them of the impending filming, which resulted in road closures.

The Curse is a new crime comedy thriller set in London in the early 1980s that follows a crew of small-time criminals who become embroiled in one of history’s largest gold heists.

The six 30-minute episodes will be produced by the award-winning team behind People Just Do Nothing and Murder In Successville.

Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp, Hugo Chegwin, and Tom Davis star in The Curse.

In Liverpool, filming for Sky’s Funny Girl began recently.

The new comedy series is set in London during the swinging 1960s and is based on Nick Hornby’s novel Funny Girl.

Barbara Parker, played by Gemma Arterton, is a young woman who has just been crowned Miss Blackpool in the program.

Barbara is followed as she relocates from Blackpool to London, where she finds herself applying for a TV comedy program following a series of mishaps.

Being a woman in a primarily male-dominated field. “The summary has come to an end.”