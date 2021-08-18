Show runs for 239 minutes. Liverpool may now be able to unleash four players at the same time.

The Beatles were known as “The Fab Four” when the city of Liverpool dominated the worlds of music and football in the 1960s.

It’s a moniker that’s been applied to a number of Reds players over the years, with Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah being labeled as such during the first half of the 2017/18 season.

Despite their combined attacking abilities, the team’s record when all of them were on the field at the same time was not very outstanding. They didn’t lose any of the eight games in question, but they only won three of them.

Liverpool appeared to be in position to have a fresh incarnation of the Fab Four after acquiring Diogo Jota last summer, and Jurgen Klopp did play the Portuguese forward with the old front three at times.

What four Liverpool players did against Norwich City served as a Premier League title warning.

How did they get along, though? There were 23 games in which all four players played (for a total of 239 minutes), but many of them saw one of them come off the bench to fill in for another.

Firmino did the same thing against Norwich in the first game of the season, when he came on to replace Jota and scored four minutes later.

With Salah’s goal against the Canaries and Mane’s return to form this summer, it’s possible that all four players will be on the field together in 2021/22. Take a peek at their track record so far.

With Salah leading the line in a 4-2-3-1 configuration, Klopp elected to unleash his premium attacking quartet from the start of the home match against Sheffield United in October.

After falling behind to a controversial penalty awarded only after VAR Andre Marriner informed Mike Dean that a foul by Fabinho had occurred inside the Liverpool box, the Reds fought back with goals from Firmino and Jota.

The new Fab Four undoubtedly contributed, as Mane took the shot that led to the first goal and then personally assisted the winner, while Salah also had two clear-cut chances. “The summary has come to an end.”