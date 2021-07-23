Should Liverpool’s waterfront be subjected to dispersion orders?

After Merseyside Police issued dispersal orders, the Liverpool waterfront has found itself in the middle of a storm.

Police officers can use dispersal orders to force anyone they suspect of creating or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a defined area and not return for 48 hours.

After one teenager was stabbed with a knife, and other occurrences saw big crowds depart near the waterfront and watersports center, the decision was made.

During the recent heat wave, the waterfront has drawn a large number of children, who have jumped into the docks for an impromptu swim.

While some see it as a sign of youthful exuberance that has been going on for years, others see it as a public health issue in the wake of multiple drowning deaths in the northwest.

Many individuals also object to the use of dispersion orders, which they believe are utilized far too frequently, as well as the idea of restricting people’s access to public space.

