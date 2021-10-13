Should Iran fail to return to the nuclear deal, the US and Israel say they’re working on options.

According to the Associated Press, the US and Israel are preparing on alternate alternatives for dealing with Iran if it does not return to negotiations in good faith to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid both stated that their countries are discussing “alternative options” in the event that Iran does not return to the accord if the US rejoins it.

“Time is running out,” Blinken added, emphasizing that Iran’s window to return to the accord is rapidly narrowing. He refused to specify a particular termination date once more.

“If Iran does not change course, we are prepared to pursue additional options, and these conversations with our allies and partners are part of that,” he said.

Blinken and Lapid did not specify what those choices would be, although there are a variety of non-diplomatic options to examine, ranging from further sanctions to covert or military action. The revival of the deal has been a top priority for the Biden administration, and relinquishing that goal would be a setback for the administration’s foreign policy goals.

The comments were a rare admission by the US that it is considering what to do if diplomacy with Iran fails. Israel was never a party to the nuclear deal, which former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018, and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a strong opponent of the Obama administration’s negotiated agreement.

Blinken and Lapid made the comments at a joint press conference with the UAE’s foreign minister at the State Department, where the three agreed to work together to expand on the so-called “Abraham Accords,” the Trump-era agreements that normalized relations between Israel and the UAE and other Arab states.

Their remarks come as Iran has signaled that it is willing to resume indirect talks with the US in Vienna, but has not set a date. Iran has also continued to violate the deal’s restrictions on its nuclear program.

“We’ll look at every option” to deal with Iran’s threat, according to Blinken. “And we’ll keep believing.” This is a condensed version of the information.