Should I plan a summer vacation?

Many tourists were taken aback when Portugal’s color changed from green to amber.

The Pennsylvania news agency responds to eight major questions about the announcement’s implications for customers.

– What are the restrictions for entering the UK from nations on the green list?

Self-isolation is not needed, however you must complete one pre-departure and one post-arrival test.

– What makes the amber list unique?

Quarantine is required for 10 days at home, with one pre-departure test and two post-arrival tests.

– Why is Portugal’s removal off the green list such a huge deal?

Due to the fact that it was the only viable big tourist destination on the green list, tens of thousands of people are either on vacation there or have planned a trip to depart in the coming weeks.

Its elimination also raises doubts about whether other countries will be added to the green list in the near future.

– What is the government’s position on the amber list?

It is recommending people to stay away from amber countries for vacations and other non-essential trips.

– Does this mean I won’t be able to travel on vacation to an amber-colored country like Portugal?

No, it’s not true.

Because visiting an amber country is not prohibited, many tourists ignore the government’s advice.

– Should I make a reservation?

There is no rule prohibiting people from arranging vacations, and travel companies are desperate for business.

It’s a good idea to read the fine print before making a reservation to see how flexible it is.

– Is it possible to purchase travel insurance for a trip to an amber destination?

Most insurers will cover your vacation as long as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) does not advise against going to the destination.

Because the pandemic is a recognized risk, policies are unlikely to cover cancellation due to it.

– Will I be reimbursed if I decide not to travel?

Unless your vacation is canceled, most travel companies will only let you reschedule your dates and not give you a refund.

