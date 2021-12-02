Should Americans ‘Upgrade’ to Surgical Masks in the Face of Omicron Spread?

As the new variation Omicron continues to spread over the world, health professionals are urging people to follow COVID-related precautions to protect themselves from the virus. However, some experts are proposing enhanced face masks in addition to vaccinations and boosters.

Because so little is known about the new variation, Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease fellow at Stanford University, recommends that people increase the quality of their face masks and coverings.

On Tuesday, he stated on Twitter, “We won’t know important aspects about Omicron like as transmissibility & virulence for a few weeks.” A few weeks is just too long to take a chance, especially with persons who are at higher risk. Please upgrade your mask now if it can be used indoors or in crowded areas. “For a few weeks, we won’t know important information about #Omicron, such as transmissibility and pathogenicity. A few weeks is just too long to take a chance, especially with persons who are at higher risk. Please upgrade your mask now if it can be used indoors or in crowded areas. #covid19 30 November 2021 — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) After it was discovered in South Africa this week, the novel Omicron variant caused numerous countries to implement temporary travel restrictions. South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, and Eswatini are among the countries that have banned travel from the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Israel, France, and Italy.

In a study on community masking in Bangladesh, researchers discovered that fabric masks are less effective than surgical masks. Cloth masks have a 37 percent filtration efficiency compared to a surgical mask’s 95 percent. Furthermore, after ten washing, surgical masks were found to be more effective than cloth masks.

For better facial coverings, Dr. Karan recommended switching to the N95 or a surgical-grade mask with a mask brace on Tuesday. According to Armbrust American, the N95 has a Particle Filtration Efficiency of 99.95 percent (PFE).

According to Aaron Collins, a mechanical engineer who studied the performance of numerous masks, the KF94 and KN95 are likewise protective, but they are less effective than the N95.

“We can’t control a lot of variables with COVID-19, such as inadequate building ventilation or whether other individuals are vaccinated, but wearing a high-quality mask is the single most important thing you can do. This is a condensed version of the information.