Shotgun wound to the head was discovered in the body of a woman found dead in an Atlanta parking lot.

A woman with a shotgun wound to the head was discovered dead in a shopping center parking lot in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police are investigating surveillance video from the Crossroads Shopping Center, also known as Stewart-Lakewood Center, in the city’s southwest corner, which is accessible via Metropolitan Parkway.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.30 a.m. on Thursday. Police spent around four hours on the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

As of late Thursday morning, investigators had not named the victim, but they did indicate she was in her 30s. At the time of the incident, no businesses in the area were open.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Daniel Genson said, “We’re in the early stages of the investigation.”

“We’re trying to figure out what evidence we have and put together a timeline to figure out what led up to the incident.”

Anyone with information should call the Atlanta Police Department, which The Washington Newsday has reached out to for more information.

