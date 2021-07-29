Shorts should never be worn on a plane, according to a flight attendant.

A flight attendant has revealed his top five tips for air travel etiquette, some of which have sparked debate.

While many travelers prefer shorts on planes owing to enhanced comfort, Tommy Cimato noted that planes may be quite unsanitary, so it’s important to avoid as much direct touch as possible, according to MirrorOnline.

“Don’t or try not to wear shorts on an airplane,” he said. It’s the same with the window; you never know how clean it will be, so wearing pants can help you avoid germs.”

His window suggestion was prompted by concerns about the number of persons who had touched the glass.

“Do not fall asleep or put your head on the window,” he added. You are not alone in doing so, and you have no idea how many adults or children have wiped their hands or other objects all over the window.”

The final two suggestions in the top five were a little less contentious.

“Never touch the flush button with your bare hands,” he said. It’s just unsanitary and unpleasant, so flush with a napkin or tissue from the lavatory.

“Don’t forget to stay hydrated. Keep yourself hydrated. Keep in mind that you’ll need roughly 16 ounces for each flight you take.

“If you’re feeling sick, don’t be scared to tell a flight attendant. Please let us know if you require any food, water, or an air sickness bag.”

Tommy’s counsel has resonated with travelers, with his video garnering over one million views on social media.