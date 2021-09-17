Shortages of Christmas toys are feared as a pandemic disrupts global supply.

Although Christmas is still months away, infrastructure experts and businesses are allegedly planning for possible shortages this holiday season.

In a September 15 report, the Marine Exchange of Southern California, which This website contacted for comment, noted that 61 cargo ships are anchored offshore.

This record number of people will have to wait a week or more to dock and dump their cargo at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

And the infrastructure concerns aren’t restricted to the West Coast of the United States, and they might leave children disappointed come December 25.

As a result, Willy Shih, the Robert and Jane Cizik Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School, predicts that popular toys will be both scarce and pricey this Christmas.

“Practically everything that moves by ocean containers shipping, which accounts for 95 percent of internationally traded products, will be exposed to some disruption this year,” he told this website.

“This is due to long-standing capacity constraints among container shipping lines, as well as port facilities and inland distribution networks. Many importers have reacted by placing additional orders and attempting to schedule earlier deliveries, which has only worsened the problem.

“We will see shortages and higher freight costs across a wide range of industries, which will most likely be reflected in severe price inflation. Toys will be no different.”

New records noted by : 9/15 ship report There are a total of 146 ships in port LA/LB, with 88* at anchor or drift zones and 58 at berths. There are 92 container ships among the 146, with 61* at anchor or in drift regions and 31 at berth. In drift regions, there are 25* vessels (21* cargo ships, 4 tankers). pic.twitter.com/We9Ock3atG

15 September 2021 — Marine Exchange (@MXSOCAL)

Due to the urgent need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) equipment around the world, one of the pandemic’s implications was a surge in demand for shipping containers, which are used to transport all freight.

And the disruption to work flows caused by the coronavirus lockdowns and absenteeism due to illness has worsened the problem.

Gene Seroka of the Port of Los Angeles, who was contacted for comment by this website, explained how scaling up works. This is a condensed version of the information.