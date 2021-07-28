Shops that used to be in the centre of Liverpool have been demolished.

Over the years, Liverpool has seen some of the most iconic names in retail come and leave, and we miss them all.

Because the city center is so crowded, stores can change as demand ebbs and flows, and these changes might sometimes go unnoticed.

Others, on the other hand, came as a complete surprise to many people, including employees.

Before the famed stores and hotels, this is how Liverpool ONE looked.

While Liverpool’s high street is still booming today, with new stores opening all the time, many renowned stores have closed their doors throughout the years.

Here’s a peek at some of Liverpool’s long-gone shops.

Debenhams

After going into insolvency in April 2019, high street store Debenhams closed its doors at Liverpool ONE for the final time on May 15, 2021.

The company had struggled to adapt to rising online competition and a drop in high street shopping.

Last year, Debenhams announced the closure of 52 stores, including one on Lord Street in Southport.

After being purchased by Boohoo in January 2021, Debenhams is now solely online. The name Debenhams and its website were purchased, but not the company’s physical stores.

Forever 21 is a clothing store that sells a

Signs declaring “closing down, everything must go” emerged in the Forever 21 windows in October 2019.

In January 2020, the business, which was located on the corner of Whitechapel and Church Street, closed for good.

The massive space is currently occupied by a cutting-edge Next store.

Lewis’s

The location of Lewis’s was on the corner of Renshaw and Ranelagh Streets.

It was a popular department store in the 1980s and 1990s and was one of the first.

Unfortunately, it closed in 2010, and the building is now occupied by a Pure Gym.

Dodo’s

It’s OK if you forgot where Dodo’s was located in the city. This is due to the fact that the area’s topography has changed drastically since it first opened.

Its city center store was located on what is now known as Paradise Street. “The summary has come to an end.”