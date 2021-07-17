Shops in Liverpool ONE that have recently closed or relocated

Liverpool has witnessed a lot of change in the last year, from new businesses opening their doors to well-loved restaurants closing their doors.

Everything from retail to hospitality was disrupted as the country faced the coronavirus outbreak. We continued despite the fact that doors were remained closed for months at a time.

People will undoubtedly notice that things have changed now that the country is due to reopen entirely and things are returning to “normal.”

The lifting of the lockdown on July 19, called “Freedom Day,” will imply that most of the legal coronavirus limitations imposed during the outbreak will be lifted.

This includes the elimination of the necessity for face masks and social separation, both of which will have a significant impact on how people shop.

We thought we’d give you a heads up on the differences you can expect at Liverpool ONE next time you visit, because so much change is coming our way.

There isn’t a New Look on Paradise Street.

New Look has established a mainstay on Paradise Street over the years, serving as a gathering spot for shoppers to start or end their shopping journeys.

The business stated in May that it would close temporarily in order to transfer to another Liverpool ONE location.

“We’re moving, Liverpool,” reads a sign in the window. This store will close, however you may find us on the Upper Level, South John Street, beginning May 14th.

“For the time being, shop at newlook.com or on our app. For interesting updates, follow our store on social media.”

Soon later, the business opened in the former GAP store on the upper floor of Liverpool ONE.

But don’t worry, a designer store has taken its place.

Tessuti, a well-known designer, will take over the space and open a new flagship store on Paradise Street.

Tessuti’s vast choice of designer clothing lines from classic fashion houses and innovative new labels has won it a legion of followers.

Currently, a smaller Tessuti store is located on Peter’s Lane in St Peter’s Arcade, among other designer stores and high-end brands in the city center.

