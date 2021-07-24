Shops and businesses in Southport that will not reopen during the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the retail and hotel industries, with establishments closing across the country.

As a result of the pandemic’s extensive financial repercussions, some of Southport’s favorite events and shops have closed.

Restaurants, pubs, and shops have been left abandoned and deserted as a result of multiple lockdowns.

Southport is already on the mend, but here is a summary of some of the town’s losses during the last 18 months.

During the epidemic, Southport’s oldest bar on King Street was one of the victims.

During the most recent lockdown, the brewery-owned pub closed its doors for the last time, with the manager opting to depart and open her own bar and tea room.

The bar was a well-known destination in town, featuring locally made food and a large selection of ales.

According to one TripAdvisor review, “Fab small bar, warm and comfortable atmosphere, drinks extremely cheaply priced, and food was just so fresh and excellent,” the pub had become a local favorite. We had the chicken Caesar burger and the lamb rump (very tender!) with sticky toffee pudding for dessert (wow)

“Everyone on staff is extremely warm and welcoming. I will undoubtedly return! Exceptional value for money.”

When this venue shuttered during the outset of the epidemic, it ripped the heart out of Southport. It was a source of entertainment and employment for the residents of Southport, who were disappointed when it closed.

The theatre hosted a variety of events and performances year after year, but the cost of upkeep became too much for Bliss Investment Partners, who took over the Theatre and Convention Centre after their success with the Bliss Hotel next door.

Since the closure, it has been reported that as part of the Southport Town Deal, a new theatre and convention centre would be erected, bringing £37.5 million into the town.

The casino was yet another blow to the seafront, with the casino network announcing its closure in Southport at the start of this year.