Shoppers visiting George at Asda were taken aback by a’stunning’ £22 midi dress.

After seeing one of the retailer’s new dresses on Instagram, George at Asda customers were enthralled.

George, Asda’s in-house brand, has amassed a loyal following on social media, where it keeps customers informed about new stock and product debuts.

Budget-friendly George has remained popular due to its diverse selection of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

After posting a snapshot of their G21 Pink Floral Print Satin Midi Dress online, the business sparked interest among fashionistas.

The dress has a flowery print, a v-neckline, and long sleeves in a midi length and costs £22.

Instagram

George at Asda shared a snapshot of the dress, along with a number of other ensembles, to its 700k Instagram followers.

“Dancing our way out of 2021 @life with ivycoco shows us her favorite looks for all your Christmas & NYE parties #slayitwithgeorge #NYE #festive,” George at Asda commented alongside the post.

The outfit was a smash on the popular social media network, with over 4,000 likes. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“OK…,” one person said. “I’m in desperate need of the gown!!” “Oooh adore this,” wrote another.

“Stunning,” said a third.

“How gorgeous is this first outfit!” exclaimed a fourth shopper, tagging a buddy.

“So liking these outfits,” a fifth wrote, while a sixth added, “love that.”

“I adore this dress,” commented another.

Click here to find the Asda store closest to you. The outfit is also available to purchase online here.