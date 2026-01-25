Shoppers Set to Spend £261m in Panic Buying Frenzy Before Christmas

As the clock ticks down to Christmas, shoppers across the UK are expected to splash out a massive £261 million this weekend in a last-minute shopping spree. With just days remaining before the holiday, panic buying has swept over high streets from Glasgow to Aberdeen, as retailers hope for a crucial boost after lackluster sales in the lead-up to the festive season.

This weekend is expected to see a staggering £3.4 billion in total spending across the UK, with Scotland alone contributing £261.5 million. Shoppers in Scotland are set to fork out £133.4 million on “Super Saturday” and a further £128.1 million today on “Stampede Sunday.” The forecasted total represents a 12 percent increase compared to the same weekend last year, highlighting a growing trend of consumers leaving their shopping to the last possible moment.

Late Shoppers Seek High Street Deals

The rush is fueled by the promise of sunny weather in the final days before Christmas, drawing crowds to retail hotspots in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, and Aberdeen. While high street retailers are expected to benefit the most from the surge in foot traffic, concerns over online orders arriving in time have pushed many to the stores in person. Brands such as Next and Currys have already cut off next-day delivery for last-minute shoppers, while Marks